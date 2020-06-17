Gladys D. Waksmonski
Bear - Gladys M. Waksmonski
BEAR - 91 years old, passed away on June 15, 2020. Gladys was born in Coupon, Cambria County, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas Warren and Ellen Matilda Holmberg Delozier.
She married the love of her life, Sylvester H. (Tab) Waksmonski in 1946. They were married 59 years at the time of his passing in 2006.
Besides her parents and husband, Gladys was predeceased by her siblings, Paul Delozier, Catherine Ball, Edward Delozier and son-in-law, Donald Urban. She is survived by her daughters Joy Urban, Kathy (Jay) Holstein and Cindy Waksmonski with whom she made her home; grandchildren Brad Urban, Bret (Saunya) Urban, Troy Urban, Jason Holstein, Adam (Katie) Holstein, Kristina Holstein; great-grandchildren, who brought great joy to her final years, Avalyn, Lillian, Orielle, Gabrielle and Bohden; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Lewis Adams and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Saturday, June 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Gladys name to The Old Swedes Foundation, 606 Church Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.