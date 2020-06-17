Gladys D. Waksmonski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys D. Waksmonski

Bear - Gladys M. Waksmonski

BEAR - 91 years old, passed away on June 15, 2020. Gladys was born in Coupon, Cambria County, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas Warren and Ellen Matilda Holmberg Delozier.

She married the love of her life, Sylvester H. (Tab) Waksmonski in 1946. They were married 59 years at the time of his passing in 2006.

Besides her parents and husband, Gladys was predeceased by her siblings, Paul Delozier, Catherine Ball, Edward Delozier and son-in-law, Donald Urban. She is survived by her daughters Joy Urban, Kathy (Jay) Holstein and Cindy Waksmonski with whom she made her home; grandchildren Brad Urban, Bret (Saunya) Urban, Troy Urban, Jason Holstein, Adam (Katie) Holstein, Kristina Holstein; great-grandchildren, who brought great joy to her final years, Avalyn, Lillian, Orielle, Gabrielle and Bohden; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Lewis Adams and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Friday, June 19 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am Saturday, June 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Gladys name to The Old Swedes Foundation, 606 Church Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved