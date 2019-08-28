|
Gladys H. Ditchfield
Newark - Gladys H. Ditchfield, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
All services will be held privately at Westminster Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gladys' memory to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, P.O. Box 1106, Aberdeen, MD 21001.
