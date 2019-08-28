Services
Gladys H. Ditchfield Obituary
Newark - Gladys H. Ditchfield, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

All services will be held privately at Westminster Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gladys' memory to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, P.O. Box 1106, Aberdeen, MD 21001.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
