Gladys Kerstein Gewirtz
Jerusalem, Israel - Gladys Gewirtz, age 91, died at home in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 14, 2019.
Gladys was the Rebbitzin of congregation Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth in Wilmington, Delaware, from November 1948, when she married Rabbi Leonard B. Gewirtz, until his retirement as Rabbi Emeritus in 1990. They continued in their roles as leaders in the Wilmington Jewish community throughout the 1990s. After the Rabbi's death in 2003, Gladys remained a respected authority in Judaic learning. She was a mentor, counselor, and beloved friend (often all three) to many, maintaining these close relationships even after moving to Israel in 2012.
She is survived by sons Isaac Gewirtz of Bronxville, NY, and Yossi Gevir (Debbie) of Hashmonaim, Israel, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Rabbi Leonard B. Gewirtz, and her parents, Solomon and Beatrice Kerstein.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth, P.O. Box 7305, Wilmington, DE 19803-7305. Remembrances can be shared on the AKSE website at http://akse.org/in-memoriam-gladys-gewirtz/.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019