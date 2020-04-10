|
Gladys L. Davis
Marshalltown - Gladys L. Davis, age 91, passed away at home surrounded her loving family on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born in Wilmington, DE and is the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Carter. Gladys lived a long and beautiful life.
She was employed at Bancroft Mill and folded fabric, before devoting her life to being a wonderful mother. Gladys loved playing cards (and winning), coloring, going to the beach, being a housewife, mother and grandmother.
Gladys, one to always say exactly what was on her mind, will be remembered as a wonderful wife, great mother and loving mom-mom.
Her husband of 55 years, William F. Davis, Jr., died in 2004. Gladys is survived by her children, William F. Davis, III (Jean), Charles F. Davis and Loretta King (Edward); six grandchildren, William F. Davis, IV (Kristin), Michael Davis (Tara), Diane Bennet (Joey), Danielle King, Dana King (Kyle) and Denise King; sister-in-law, Libby Carter and eight great grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Edna E. Davis; two brothers, James H. and Charles "Freddy" Carter and a sister-in-law, Gloria Carter.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to A.I. du Pont Hospital for Children, The Nemours Fund for Children's Health, 1600 Rockland Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.
Service and burial will be held privately.
