Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
12 Winder Road
New Castle, DE
New Castle - Gladys M. Reese, age 84, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Born in Wilmington, DE on May 7, 1935, she was the daughter to the late Walter R. Norvell and Margaret M. (Green) Reese. Gladys made her career as a cafeteria manager in the Colonial School District for 28 years, until her retirement in 1995.

Gladys was a lifetime member and past president of the Holloway Terrace Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She also served as a past president of the Delaware School Food Service Association and New Castle County School Food Service Manager's Association. Gladys was an active parishioner of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

A devoted grandmother and avid baker, most notably known for her southern pound cake, banana bread and vast variety of Christmas cookies. In her leisure time, she loved watching Turner Classic movies while enjoying her morning cup of tea.

In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Parke W. Reese, Jr. in 2015; her sister, Patricia Turner; and her brother, Walter Norvell Jr. Mrs. Reese is survived by her children, Parke W. Reese III, Cathy Lynn "Sissy" Reese, and W. Michael Reese (Sherry); brothers, Paul, Charlie, and Clinton Norvell; sisters, Thelma Edwards and Mary Ann Ryan; grandchildren, Dayna, Parke IV, Heather, Lindsay, Kelly, Amanda and Jamie; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE 19720. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church at the address listed above.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019
