Gladys O. Walker
Middletown, DE - Age 75, departed this life May 30, 2019. Wife of the late John C. Walker; mother of Gregory and Mandel Walker; sister of Janice Lloyd, Donald and Frank Lloyd, Bertha Williams, Darneise and Emory Jean Goodman, as well as Doris Jeffers; grandmother of Courtney Brooks, Jacqueline Brickhouse, Quintel Miller and the late Timothy Miller; also survived by a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Ms. Gladys was a member of Trinity AME Church and was retired from Appoquinimink School District as an Environmental Services Technician. Funeral 11AM Mon., June 10th at Trinity AME Church, 27 E. Lockwood St., Middletown, DE; viewing 8AM-10:45AM only. ICUA Usher's Ritual 10:30-10:45am. Burial, Pinetree Cemetery, Townsend, DE. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from June 7 to June 9, 2019