Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philips Lutheran Church
5320 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philips Lutheran Church
5320 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
Glenda K. Brick

Wilmington - Glenda K. Brick, age 86, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in Wapwallopen, PA, Glenda was the daughter of the late Glenmore and Marion (Seeley) Keller. She was a graduate of Nescopeck High School. Upon moving to Delaware in the early 1960's, Glenda was employed as a secretary at DuPont Inc. in the Louviers Building, where she met the love of her life, Witold "Vic" A. Brick. Glenda also ran an in-home daycare, worked for the Census Bureau, and worked as an office manager at the University Of Delaware College Of Nursing.

Glenda was a longtime active member of St. Philips Lutheran Church, where she belonged to the Altar Guild, sewing numerous beautiful decorative banners and altar linens. Glenda and Vic were also very active in the American Polish Society (AMPOL) and were members of the DuPont Country Club where they enjoyed weekly ballroom dances.

Glenda is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, Witold "Vic" A. Brick; her daughters, Kay Grant (Jay) and Michelle Guilbault (Marc); her son, George Brick; her nine grandchildren, Kaitlin (Ryan), Liz (John), Matthew, Robert, Nicole, Victoria, Monique, Walt (Elina) and Elena; her two great-grandchildren, Alexis and Charlotte; her sisters, Margaret Pastore, Marion Rinehimer, and Beverly Reedy; her brother Robert Keller, as well as many nieces and nephews left to cherish her memory. She is predeceased by her brother, Ronald Keller.

Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 AM on Friday, September 20 at St. Philips Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Glenda's Life will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glenda's memory to St. Philips Lutheran Church.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
