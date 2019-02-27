Glenn Elwood Vaughn



Bear, DE - Glenn E. Vaughn, 56, passed away suddenly on February 23, 2019 at his home in Bear.



He was a 1980 graduate of McKean High School, where he was active in the sports of swimming and wrestling. He subsequently attended the National Institute for Automotive Excellence and worked as an ASE certified master automobile technician for over 30 years.



Glenn was an excellent bowler, winning numerous trophies in league play and was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan.



Glenn was predeceased by his father, Elwood L. Vaughn and brother, Daniel L. Vaughn.



He is survived by his mother, Frances Vaughn Marshall; his son, Tyler; his brother, Bruce; and his sister, Deborah. He is also survived by his aunts, Joanne Hale and Margaret Stewart, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 1 at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, where family and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.