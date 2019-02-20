|
|
Glenn H. Snook
New Castle - Glenn H. Snook, loving husband, father & grandfather passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2019.
He was born on December 28, 1936, and survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sara (nee Cox); sons, Jeffrey (Valerie) and Matthew (Karen); as well as five grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua, Nathan, Erin and Kassi.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 22, 2019, at New Castle United Methodist Church, 510 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where family and friends may call after 9:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to New Castle United Methodist Church.
For a full obituary please visit our website, delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019