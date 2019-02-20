Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
34 W 6Th St
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-9300
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
New Castle United Methodist Church
510 Delaware Street
New Castle, DE
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
New Castle United Methodist Church
510 Delaware Street
New Castle, DE
Glenn H. Snook


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenn H. Snook Obituary
Glenn H. Snook

New Castle - Glenn H. Snook, loving husband, father & grandfather passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2019.

He was born on December 28, 1936, and survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sara (nee Cox); sons, Jeffrey (Valerie) and Matthew (Karen); as well as five grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua, Nathan, Erin and Kassi.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 22, 2019, at New Castle United Methodist Church, 510 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where family and friends may call after 9:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to New Castle United Methodist Church.

For a full obituary please visit our website, delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
