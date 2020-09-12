1/1
Glenn Kenneth Elliott
1946 - 2020
Glenn Kenneth Elliott

Millsboro - Glenn Kenneth Elliott, age 74, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Newark, DE went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

He was born in Salisbury, MD on July 24, 1946 son of the late Ralph Willard Elliott and the late Lucille (Butler) Elliott. Glenn completed his undergraduate and Master's Degree from the University of Delaware, where he met the love of his life, Linda K. Dodd.

Glenn was a consulting geologist for Duffield Associates in Newark, DE prior to his retirement. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States especially traveling to the mountains. He was a faithful member of Ogletown Baptist Church in Newark, DE and most recently had been attending Sussex County Bible Church in Harbeson, DE.

Glenn was deeply devoted to his family as their needs always came first. He had a love for football, and was a season ticket holder at the University of Delaware for over 30 years. Glenn will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and Pop Pop who always had a great sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Renee Elliott. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Linda K. (Dodd) Elliott; three children, Katherine Linnell and her husband, Joachim of Hummelstown, PA, Beverly Everett and her husband, Mitch of Memphis, TN and Ralph Charles Elliott of Newark, DE; a sister, Rita E. Wise and her husband, Steve of Mount Vernon, MD, and his five beloved grandchildren: Lillian Linnell, Rachel Linnell, Sylvia Linnell, Jackson Everett and Hannah Everett.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM. A graveside service will be held at 3 PM that same day at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Seaford, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Glenn's name to Sussex County Bible Church, 22516 Harbeson Rd., Harbeson, DE 19951.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Melson Funeral Services
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Melson Funeral Services
SEP
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
32013 Long Neck Road
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-945-9000
