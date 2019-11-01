|
Glenn Kenneth "Fergy" Ferguson
New Castle - Fergy passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019 at the age of 87 surrounded by his family.
Formerly of Pennsylvania, he moved to New Castle in 1960, where he began a career with the DuPont Company and later retiring from the Electricians Local 313. Fergy immersed himself in an over the top passion in each of his many many hobbies. He enjoyed running and swimming, designing and erecting elaborate model train layouts, building museum quality wooden model ships, constructing his beloved koi pond, but foremost he found his most pleasure in playing his music on his array of keyboards for his family, whether they wanted to hear it or not.
Fergy was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Katherine, and daughter, Denise. He is survived by his loving daughter, Deborah (John), his 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service for Fergy on Monday, Nov 4 at 11:00am at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St., New Castle, DE 19720. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00-11:00am. Interment will take place following the service at All Saints Cemetery.
The family would like to especially thank the wonderful nursing care at the Helen Graham Center and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care of Glenn.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019