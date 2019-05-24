Glenn P. "Jimmy" Adams



Wilmington, DE - Glenn P. "Jimmy" Adams, age 76, passed away at The Antonian on May 20th, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1943 in Wilmington, DE to the late Jean C. (Worth) and William Adams. Jimmy attended Richardson Park Junior High School, Conrad High School, Goldey Beacom College and the University of Delaware. He spent 25 years working for E.I. DuPont de Nemours at the Chestnut Run laboratories in the Textile Fibers Department in research and development.



Jimmy's true passion was sports and from a young age he played baseball, soccer, and football. He played men's semi pro soccer during high school and played baseball in junior high, the Babe Ruth League, Conrad Varsity Baseball, American Legion DE Post #1 League, and was offered a full 4-year baseball scholarship to the University of Delaware. Jimmy went on to play as a member of the Men's Class A Metropolitan Slo-Pitch Softball for over 23 years, where his team competed annually and compiled a remarkable record of 15 consecutive years as Delaware State Champions. The team, playing under Rizzo, went on to qualify for the World Tournament, and in their final years they finished in the top ten with a 7th and 5th place finish.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28th from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. with a celebration of Jimmy's life at 12:30 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square, PA. In lieu flowers, Jimmy's final wish was for donations to be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr, Wilmington, DE 19804, or to the Brandywine SPCA, 600 South St, New Castle, DE 19720. Online condolences can be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019