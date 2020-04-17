Services
More Obituaries for Gloria Sparco
Gloria A. (Medico) Sparco

Gloria A. (Medico) Sparco Obituary
Gloria A. (Medico) Sparco

Wilmington - Gloria A. (Medico) Sparco, age 89, sadly passed away on April 14, 2020.

Gloria was born in Wilmington, DE to the late James Medico and Rose (Parisi) Medico.

She is survived by children Madlyn R. Sparco-Celano (Robert), Bernadette Donahue (Steve), and Joanna Coppol (Francis); grandchildren: Robbie Celano (Dr. Lauren), Kristine Donahue, and Philip Coppol; and great-grandchild Heather Celano.

Gloria is predeceased by husband Joseph J. Sparco, Sr; son Joseph J. Sparco, Jr.; brother John Medico; and grandson Steve Donahue.

Gloria truly loved her grandchildren and summer excursions with her husband. A huge "thank you" to the awesome staff at Regal Heights Health Care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germany Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804.

Funeral services and burial will be private in cooperation of the state's Covid19 regulations.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME

(302) 658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
