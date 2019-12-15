|
|
Gloria Ann Glover Pierse
Wilmington - Gloria passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 14, 2019. She was 96 years old. Gloria was born in Decatur, Illinois to Lee and Juanita Glover. She attended Milliken University and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. Gloria married her loving husband, Fred, in Decatur and moved to Wilmington when Fred took a job with the DuPont Company. After many years of being a homemaker, she returned to work and retired from the Hagley Museum.
Gloria was a longtime volunteer for the Ministry of Caring and a member of the Ministry of Caring Guild. She also was a volunteer for the Nemours Hospital for Children and a Spring Guide at Winterthur.
Gloria was beloved among her friends, family, the Wilmington community, and everyone who had the pleasure to meet her. She took great joy in meeting new people and spending time with her loved ones. She was a proud member of the Prince of Piedmont Lodge and was their oldest member at the time of her passing.
She is survived by her three children: Terry Pierse and his wife, Marie, of Wilmington; Kathy Poppiti and her husband, Anthony, of Wilmington and Tim Pierse of Pinehurst, NC; her grandchildren, Laura Poppiti and her husband, Sean Horchy; Daniel Pierse; Tim Pierse, Jr. and his wife, Kristy; Maggie Pierse and Noah Pierse and his wife, Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Mia Horchy and Timmy Pierse, III. Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Fred; her grandson, Brian Pierse; and her brothers, Bob and L.D. Glover.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, December 18th from 4 to 7 PM at Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 19th at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church, 10 Old Church Rd., Wilmington, DE 19807. Interment will follow at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Gloria's memory to the Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801 or to St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019