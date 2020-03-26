|
Gloria Dettro (Casalena)
Wilmington - Gloria passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Lewes, Delaware. She was married for 80 years to her beloved husband, the late Philip Dettro.
Gloria was born in Wilmington on October 31, 1922 to the late Dominick and Frances Casalena (Episcopo). She was also predeceased by her sisters Adelade Brady, Lillian Calahan, Alice and Donald Casalena. Her Brothers Louis Casalena, Evelyn; and Raymond Casalena, Betty.
She is survived by her beloved children Richard Dettro and wife Barbara; Phyllis Krolicky (Dettro). Her Brother Dr. Herbert T. Casalena and his wife Evelyn; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Please send donations in Gloria's name to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
All Services will be private.
To place an online condolence please visit Corletolatinafuneralhome.com
302.652.6642
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020