Gloria Ignudo Corrozi
Hockessin - Gloria Ignudo Corrozi, 84, of Hockessin, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary DeLuca Ignudo and Thomas Ignudo.
A graduate of Wilmington High School, Gloria was a devoted DuPont Company employee with a career spanning over 30 years. She married the love of her live, Philip J. Corrozi, in 1957 and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years together before Phil's passing in 2012. Gloria was involved for many years with the Delaware Chapter of the American Diabetes Association
, serving as co-chair and raising thousands of dollars for the cause. Gloria loved "all things butterflies", and how appropriate that butterflies are a symbol of hope and resurrection. Known as "Aunt Gloria" to her many nieces and nephews, she rarely missed a family gathering or celebration, sharing many family stories around the dining room table.
In addition to her husband, Phil, Gloria was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Bianchino and Florence George; her brothers, Angelo, Francis, Thomas and Carmen Ignudo.
Gloria is survived by her nieces and nephews: Donna Miller (Robby), Larry Bianchino (Deby), Andrew Bianchino (Kate), Paul Ignudo (Lorraine), Barbara Heck (Herman), Arky Ignudo (Kay), Candi Foell (Bobby), Tom Ignudo (Gayle), Diane Stephenson (Karl), Joann Personti (James), John Antonelli (Donna), Nicole Frese (Paul). She is also survived by her aunt, Bambina DeLuca; her sister-in-law, Agnes Ignudo; her brother-in-law, Joseph Corrozi (Sandy); several great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the Summit Assisted Living Staff for their countless hours of time and their love to Gloria. In addition, we would like to thank Vitas Hospice and nurses for their kind and compassionate care of Gloria, particularly during the Covid crisis.
In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation will be held privately.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:30AM. Face masks and social distanced seating are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria may be made to Meals on Wheels, Delaware Community Services Building, 100 W 10th Street, Suite 207, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.mealsonwheels.org
).
