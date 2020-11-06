1/1
Gloria Ignudo Corrozi
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Ignudo Corrozi

Hockessin - Gloria Ignudo Corrozi, 84, of Hockessin, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary DeLuca Ignudo and Thomas Ignudo.

A graduate of Wilmington High School, Gloria was a devoted DuPont Company employee with a career spanning over 30 years. She married the love of her live, Philip J. Corrozi, in 1957 and they enjoyed 55 wonderful years together before Phil's passing in 2012. Gloria was involved for many years with the Delaware Chapter of the American Diabetes Association, serving as co-chair and raising thousands of dollars for the cause. Gloria loved "all things butterflies", and how appropriate that butterflies are a symbol of hope and resurrection. Known as "Aunt Gloria" to her many nieces and nephews, she rarely missed a family gathering or celebration, sharing many family stories around the dining room table.

In addition to her husband, Phil, Gloria was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Bianchino and Florence George; her brothers, Angelo, Francis, Thomas and Carmen Ignudo.

Gloria is survived by her nieces and nephews: Donna Miller (Robby), Larry Bianchino (Deby), Andrew Bianchino (Kate), Paul Ignudo (Lorraine), Barbara Heck (Herman), Arky Ignudo (Kay), Candi Foell (Bobby), Tom Ignudo (Gayle), Diane Stephenson (Karl), Joann Personti (James), John Antonelli (Donna), Nicole Frese (Paul). She is also survived by her aunt, Bambina DeLuca; her sister-in-law, Agnes Ignudo; her brother-in-law, Joseph Corrozi (Sandy); several great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the Summit Assisted Living Staff for their countless hours of time and their love to Gloria. In addition, we would like to thank Vitas Hospice and nurses for their kind and compassionate care of Gloria, particularly during the Covid crisis.

In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, the visitation will be held privately.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington on Tuesday, November 10 at 11:30AM. Face masks and social distanced seating are required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gloria may be made to Meals on Wheels, Delaware Community Services Building, 100 W 10th Street, Suite 207, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.mealsonwheels.org).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved