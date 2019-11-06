|
|
Gloria J. Ray
Rising Sun, MD - Gloria Jane Ray, age 95, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, on May 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Serena Barnes Butz.
Mrs. Ray retired from the University of Delaware, where she worked in food service. She was a member of The Church of Christ, Scientist, and a collector of angels. Mrs. Ray was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, and enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Sally Stocktill (Thomas), Lewes, DE, Larry Ray (Kitty), Blue Ridge, GA, Linda Gibson (Robert), Lewes, DE, and Cindy Hall (Mike), Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren, Shonda Grant (Steven Pearson), Melissa King (Joey Wilson), Sheila Reed (Jimmy), and Jordan Ray (Kirstin); and great-grandchildren, Sophie, Vivian, Marin, and Jimmy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin E. Ray; and all of her siblings.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or to , in care of the funeral home at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019