Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Hicks Home for Funerals
103 W. Stockton Street,
Elkton, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Hicks Home for Funerals,
103 W. Stockton Street,
Elkton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria J. Ray


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria J. Ray Obituary
Gloria J. Ray

Rising Sun, MD - Gloria Jane Ray, age 95, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, on May 8, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Serena Barnes Butz.

Mrs. Ray retired from the University of Delaware, where she worked in food service. She was a member of The Church of Christ, Scientist, and a collector of angels. Mrs. Ray was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, and enjoyed reading and solving crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her children, Sally Stocktill (Thomas), Lewes, DE, Larry Ray (Kitty), Blue Ridge, GA, Linda Gibson (Robert), Lewes, DE, and Cindy Hall (Mike), Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren, Shonda Grant (Steven Pearson), Melissa King (Joey Wilson), Sheila Reed (Jimmy), and Jordan Ray (Kirstin); and great-grandchildren, Sophie, Vivian, Marin, and Jimmy.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin E. Ray; and all of her siblings.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or to , in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -