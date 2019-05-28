Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Viewing
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
905 New Rd
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
at the church
Gloria Jeffery Obituary
Gloria Jeffery

Elsmere - Age 59 ended her courageous 4-year battle with cancer on May 21, 2019.

Born in Elsmere, DE she was the daughter of the late John Demanczyk and Victoria Duszynski. She attended Corpus Christi School and graduated from Delcastle High School In 1978.

Gloria was a hairdresser at "Hazels Beauty Shop" and "The Hair Loft" in Newark before deciding to cut hair in her own salon at home. She loved traveling to the beach in Ocean City Maryland, and visiting Florida, especially the "Polynesian Villiage" in Disney World where she visited with her family to celebrate her wedding anniversary every year.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 34 years, Tony Jeffery, her daughter, Victoria "Tori"; sons, Anthony (Kerry), and Jordan. She is also survived by her brothers, Paul (Debi), John (Angela), Joe (Brenda), and sister, Maria (James); along with many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed dearly by her two security dogs, Blaze and Fiona.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Gloria, on Thursday, May 30 from 6-8pm at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 905 New Rd. Wilm. DE 19805. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church on Friday, May 31 at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Easter Seals "Adult Day Care", 61 Corporate Center, New Castle, De 19720 or Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 905 New Road, Wilmington De 19805.

302-994-9614

delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
