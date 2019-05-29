|
|
Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry
Dover - Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry, Pastor Emeritus, 83, of Dover passed away on May 20, 2019 at Westminster Village.
A viewing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Healing Wings Christian Center, 1420 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904. A Homegoing Celebration will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 where there will be a viewing from 12:15 P.M. until the beginning of the service. Committal service will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019