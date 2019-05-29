Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Healing Wings Christian Center
1420 McKee Road
Dover, DE
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:15 PM
Crossroad Christian Church
4867 N. DuPont Highway
Dover, DE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Crossroad Christian Church
4867 N. DuPont Highway
Dover, DE
View Map
Committal
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Road
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry Obituary
Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry

Dover - Gloria L. "Bobbie" Cherry, Pastor Emeritus, 83, of Dover passed away on May 20, 2019 at Westminster Village.

A viewing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Healing Wings Christian Center, 1420 McKee Road, Dover, DE 19904. A Homegoing Celebration will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 N. DuPont Highway, Dover, DE 19901 where there will be a viewing from 12:15 P.M. until the beginning of the service. Committal service will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701. Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now