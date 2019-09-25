Services
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
600 S. Claymont St.
Wilmington, DE
Gloria Marie Smith


1937 - 2019
Gloria Marie Smith Obituary
Gloria Marie Smith

- - Gloria Marie Smith age 82, transitioned to Glory September 20, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory: 5 children, Bryan (Karen), Ronald, Roger, Rachel (Charles), and Jeffrey (Lisa); 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, a devoted sister, Mary Lee Hines; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral 11 AM Fri., September 27th at New Life Baptist Church, 600 S. Claymont St., Wilmington, DE 19801. Burial, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: con gofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
