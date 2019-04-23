Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Gloria Cook
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
116 E. Main Street
Middletown, DE
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethesda United Methodist Church
116 E. Main Street
Middletown, DE
Gloria Q. Cook


Gloria Q. Cook Obituary
Gloria Q. Cook

Middletown -

Gloria Quillen Cook, 73, of Middletown, Delaware went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 18, 2019, with her husband and sons by her side. Gloria was beloved by all and will be deeply missed.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 6-8pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 North Broad Street, Middletown, DE 19709. The Funeral Service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 116 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 12:00 following a brief visitation beginning at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to Bethesda United Methodist Church in Middletown, Delaware. To view full obituary, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019
