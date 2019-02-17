|
Gloria R. Miller
Wilmington - Gloria R. Miller, age 80, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 14, 2019. Born in Forest Hill, PA she was the daughter of the late Getty Wohlheiter and Roy Erb. Gloria graduated from Mifflinburg High School. She was employed by Sears for 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, RVing, and winter snowmobiling trips. Gloria was predeceased by her siblings, Geraldine, Helen, Chester, and her daughter, Susan Miller.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold Miller; her daughters, Carena Podolak (Chuck) of Millsboro, DE and Sheila Chambers (Bill) of Wilmington, DE; her son, Scott Miller (Brenda) of Newark, DE; her grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Jacob, and Delaney; her great granddaughter, Nevaeh; and her sister, Ruth Snook (Donald) of Kreamer, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 23rd at 2:00 pm at the Roupp Funeral Home in Mifflinburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019