Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
the Roupp Funeral Home
Mifflinburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria R. Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria R. Miller Obituary
Gloria R. Miller

Wilmington - Gloria R. Miller, age 80, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on February 14, 2019. Born in Forest Hill, PA she was the daughter of the late Getty Wohlheiter and Roy Erb. Gloria graduated from Mifflinburg High School. She was employed by Sears for 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, RVing, and winter snowmobiling trips. Gloria was predeceased by her siblings, Geraldine, Helen, Chester, and her daughter, Susan Miller.

Gloria is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harold Miller; her daughters, Carena Podolak (Chuck) of Millsboro, DE and Sheila Chambers (Bill) of Wilmington, DE; her son, Scott Miller (Brenda) of Newark, DE; her grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Jacob, and Delaney; her great granddaughter, Nevaeh; and her sister, Ruth Snook (Donald) of Kreamer, PA.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 23rd at 2:00 pm at the Roupp Funeral Home in Mifflinburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now