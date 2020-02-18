Resources
Wilmington - Age 91, passed on Feb. 12, 2020. She leaves to mourn, a brother, Rev. Curtiss P. Todd; granddaughter, Jannielle Watson, great-grands, Justin, Markevis and Antoinette Watson, great-great grands, Jaden, Jyaire and Janyla Watson; cousins and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 am on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 at Hanover Presbyterian Church, 1801 N. Jefferson St., Wilm., DE 19802. Donations may be made to Women Against Abuse. online condolences to Congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
