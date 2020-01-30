Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
2033 Graves Rd.
Hockessin, DE
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
2033 Graves Rd.
Hockessin, DE
Gloria S. Ernst

Gloria S. Ernst Obituary
Gloria S. Ernst

Newark - Gloria S. Ernst, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Born in Newark, NJ, Gloria was the daughter of the late Fred and Sarah (Underhill) Smith. After graduating from Manasquan High School, she attended Millersville State Teacher's College, where she graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1967, Gloria began teaching at Lora Little Elementary School. Six years later, she taught at Skyline Middle School until she retired in 1987.

For over 30 years, Gloria was very active at Grace Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir. In earlier years, she was the youth choir director and taught vacation bible school at Faith Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Revolution and the Colonial Dames.

Gloria is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Eugene H. Ernst; her children, Diane Bollmeier (John), Keith Ernst (Judy), and Steve Ernst (Betsy); her grandchildren, Justin McKinley, Jennifer Rongaus (Ken), Andrew Ernst (Brie), Elizabeth DiMarco (John), Candace Orlando-Ernst (Lauren), Michelle Voegele (Jimmy), Matthew Ernst and Cameron Ernst; her eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ron Smith (Ann).

Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 AM on Friday, February 7 at Grace Lutheran Church, 2033 Graves Rd., Hockessin, DE 19707, where a Celebration of Gloria's Life will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.

To view full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
