Gloria V. Brown



Bear - Gloria V. Brown, age 78, of Bear, DE passed away surrounded by her family on April 19, 2019. Born in Georgetown, Guyana she was the daughter of the late Isabella (Stephen) and Cyril Moonsammy. After emigrating to the United States in 1969, Gloria received her LPN and worked at SunBridge Care and Rehabilitation in Elkton. In addition to her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Maurice Mootoo, and her brothers Edgar and Patrick Moonsammy.



Gloria is survived by her children, Lorraine Diaz (Reynold) of Middletown, DE, Stephen Mootoo (Nancy) of Hackensack, NJ, Mark Mootoo of Bear, DE, and Edward Hyderkhan (Teresita Perez-Hyderkhan) of Middletown, DE; her grandchildren, Reynae and Princess Diaz, Christopher and Ariel Hyderkhan, and Crystal, Tiffany, and Matthew Mootoo; one great granddaughter, Lindsey; her sister, Stella Singh of Queens, NY; her nieces, Suzette, Marie, Chereen and Rebecca; and her nephews, Shaun, Alan and Ian.



A visitation will be held on Thursday April 25th from 6-8 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday April 26th at 10:30 A.M. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear Christiana Road, Bear, DE 19701. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 150 Monument Rd # 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019