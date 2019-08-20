|
|
Golden "Goldie" Mahaley, Jr.
Middletown - Golden "Goldie" Mahaley, Jr., age 81, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, peacefully in his sleep after a short battle with cancer.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made Goldie's memory to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 20, 2019