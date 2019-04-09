Resources
Hockessin - Goldie B. Cook, age 78, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Born in Newhall, WV, Goldie was the daughter of the late Irwin and Alice (Brewster) Conner and was a graduate of Big Creek High School. She was the owner of The Cook House Ceramic Studio in Frederick, MD for many years before her retirement. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Walter Terrance Cook, her sister, Shirley Conner and her brother, George Conner.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 58 years, Benson Cook; her daughter, Amy Cook of Baltimore, MD; her son, Benson "Skip" Cook, Jr. (Christine) of Hanover, NH; and her brother, Emory Conner of Westminster, MD. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Emily Greatorex, Michael Greatorex, Benson Cook III and Caroline Cook.

Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be made by visiting MealeyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
