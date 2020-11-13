1/1
Gordon D. Beck
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon D. Beck

Wilmington - Gordon D. Beck 85 of New Castle, DE passed away on November 10, 2020.

Born in Shavertown, PA on January 3, 1935. He was the youngest son of the

late Harry C. Beck and Caroline (Jones) Beck. He was a longtime resident of Elkton, MD.

Following graduating from Westmoreland High School in 1953, he proudly served in the United States Army in France at the SHAPE Headquarters of Allied Command Europe as a driver. Gordon worked as a Traffic Clerk at Chrysler for 35 years until his retirement.

After his retirement Gordon could be found fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, watching football or boxing and spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his four brothers; Harry Jr., Robert, William and Russell. He is survived by his wife Mary (Uttley) Beck of Newark, DE. Son's James Beck (Lisa) of Palm Harbor, FL and Mark Beck (Christine) of Rhodesdale, MD. Daughter's Dorcas Beck of Newark, DE and Lori Snyder (Doug) of Newark DE. Grandchildren George Deaver, Melissa Deaver, Summer Deaver, Jessica Beck and Mark Beck. Great Grandson Carmelo Deaver.

Due to the pandemic the family is planning a private celebration of life. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved