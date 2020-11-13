Gordon D. Beck
Wilmington - Gordon D. Beck 85 of New Castle, DE passed away on November 10, 2020.
Born in Shavertown, PA on January 3, 1935. He was the youngest son of the
late Harry C. Beck and Caroline (Jones) Beck. He was a longtime resident of Elkton, MD.
Following graduating from Westmoreland High School in 1953, he proudly served in the United States Army in France at the SHAPE Headquarters of Allied Command Europe as a driver. Gordon worked as a Traffic Clerk at Chrysler for 35 years until his retirement.
After his retirement Gordon could be found fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, watching football or boxing and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, Gordon was preceded in death by his four brothers; Harry Jr., Robert, William and Russell. He is survived by his wife Mary (Uttley) Beck of Newark, DE. Son's James Beck (Lisa) of Palm Harbor, FL and Mark Beck (Christine) of Rhodesdale, MD. Daughter's Dorcas Beck of Newark, DE and Lori Snyder (Doug) of Newark DE. Grandchildren George Deaver, Melissa Deaver, Summer Deaver, Jessica Beck and Mark Beck. Great Grandson Carmelo Deaver.
Due to the pandemic the family is planning a private celebration of life. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com