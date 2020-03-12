|
Gordon F. Winegar Sr.
Age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 3rd 2020.
He was born and raised in Kilmarnock, VA. A current resident of Astor, FL, Gordon resided in Wilmington, DE for almost 40 years before retiring to Virginia.
Gordon served in the U.S. Army during World War II and then worked for Delmarva Power and Light until retiring. He was a past master of the Washington Lodge No. 1. He also serviced as worthy patron of the Mizpah Chapter Order of Eastern Star.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Jennie; his siblings, Stokley Winegar, Walter Winegar, Dora Bunitsky, Edith Whittington, John Winegar; and his son Gordon Winegar, Jr. He is survived by his daughter Denise Murphy-Horton & husband James of Astor FL; his grandchildren, Gordon Winegar III & wife Stephanie of Newark, DE and Elissa Winegar & companion James Finner of Elkton, MD; four great grandchildren James, Aaron, Gavin and Olivia and countless other close friends and relatives.
Friends may visit with the family on March 23, 2020 at the Wilmington/Christiana Hilton, 100 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713 from 10:30am-11:30am followed by a memorial service at 11:30am. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020