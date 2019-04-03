|
|
Gordon Umberger
Wilmington - On Thursday, January 31st, 2019, Gordon Umberger loving husband to Geraldine and father of Robert and his wife Anne, passed away at the age of 77.
Gordon was born on December 31st, 1942 in Greenville, MA. Gordon attended Springfield College and Andover Theological Seminary in Newton, MA and held two master's degrees. He was a director at DRC for the drug, alcohol and mental health patients. He was a Minster who served many communities, including helping the homeless at The Friendship House in DE. On November 17, 1990 he married Geraldine Banmiller.
Gordon was a fun-loving soul who was known for his quick wit and his compassionate spirit.He had a passion for helping those who suffered from drug and alcohol addiction as well as helping the homeless. He loved football and his beloved New England Patriots, which was always a sore spot for the Philly faithful.
Gordon was preceded in death by his father Clarence and his mother Vera. He is survived by his wife Geraldine and his son Robert, his wife Anne and his grandson Evan. Son James, daughter Mary, grandson James, step daughters Nicholle and Michelle as well as many dear and close friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Silverside Church located at 2800 Silverside Rd. Wilmington, DE 19810 at 1 pm. Donations may be sent to The Friendship House, 720 N. Orange St. Wilmington, DE 19801.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 3, 2019