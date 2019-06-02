|
|
Grace C. Harmon
Fernandina Beach, FL - Grace Culleton Harmon, 92, of Fernandina Beach, Florida died peacefully on May 29 2019.
Grace was born in New York City to Genevieve O'Dwyer and Charles Culleton and moved to Ellicott City, Maryland as a teenager. She graduated from Mount de Sales Academy in Catonsville, MD and received her Bachelor's degree from The College of Notre Dame of Maryland.
She married John Baltzell Harmon of Catonsville Maryland in 1952. On their first date they went sledding with John's best friend Al Shaughness and Graces' sister Jeanne, who also married, creating a close and lifelong friendship. During their 50 year marriage, Grace and John lived in Wilmington, DE, Huntington Bay, NY, Greenville, DE, Landenburg, PA and Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Grace christened the Liberty Ship SS John Witherspoon in March of 1942 at the Bethlehem-Fairfield Shipyard in Baltimore, MD. During 1972 Grace embarked on a successful real estate career. She worked in Huntington, NY and Greenville, DE. After retirement, Grace and John enjoyed traveling, tennis, and countless cruises on their boat Gracie's Mansion.
Grace had a life-long interest in singing. She sang in many church choirs and organizations including, St. Joseph's on the Brandywine in Greenville, DE, St. Michaels Catholic Church in Fernandina Beach Florida.
Grace is survived by her son John C. and his wife Mary of Southport, NC, her son James and wife Beverlee of Fernandina Beach, FL, and her son Robert and wife Marianne of Severna Park, MD. Grace has six grand children, and 1 great-grand child. She was predeceased by her husband John, son Paul, and sister Jeanne.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington, DE, 19807. Interment will follow at Lower Brandywine Cemetery.
For online condolences visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019