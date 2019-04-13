Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace D. Martin


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace D. Martin Obituary
Grace D. Martin

West Minquadale - Grace D. Martin, age 92, of West Minquadale, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Kentmere Nursing Home, while attended by her children.

Born in Berlin, MD on March 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William C. Dawkins and Alice (Fasnacht) Moore. Grace was a 1945 graduate of Conrad HS, but attended Felton High School through 11th grade. She worked for many years at Minquadale Elementary School.

After raising her family, Grace devoted her life to volunteering. She was a lifetime member of Minquadale Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and received a 50 year service award in January. Grace was a lay speaker and treasurer at Minquadale United Methodist Church. Other organizations important to her were the Odd Fellows and Rebekah's, the Delaware Grange and Literacy Volunteers of America.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, Sr. and grandson, Jonathan. She is survived by her children, Harold (Deborah) of New Castle and Cynthia Martin (Steven) of Media, PA; brother, W.C. Dawkins of Clayton; grandchildren, Matthew (Emily), Daniel, Michael and Ashley; great grandchildren, Maci, Dylan and Emma; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Grace's memory to Asbury U.M. Church, 300 East Basin Road, New Castle, DE 19720 or Minquadale Volunteer Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 647, New Castle, DE 19720.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now