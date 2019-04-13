|
Grace D. Martin
West Minquadale - Grace D. Martin, age 92, of West Minquadale, DE, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Kentmere Nursing Home, while attended by her children.
Born in Berlin, MD on March 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William C. Dawkins and Alice (Fasnacht) Moore. Grace was a 1945 graduate of Conrad HS, but attended Felton High School through 11th grade. She worked for many years at Minquadale Elementary School.
After raising her family, Grace devoted her life to volunteering. She was a lifetime member of Minquadale Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and received a 50 year service award in January. Grace was a lay speaker and treasurer at Minquadale United Methodist Church. Other organizations important to her were the Odd Fellows and Rebekah's, the Delaware Grange and Literacy Volunteers of America.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, Sr. and grandson, Jonathan. She is survived by her children, Harold (Deborah) of New Castle and Cynthia Martin (Steven) of Media, PA; brother, W.C. Dawkins of Clayton; grandchildren, Matthew (Emily), Daniel, Michael and Ashley; great grandchildren, Maci, Dylan and Emma; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Grace's memory to Asbury U.M. Church, 300 East Basin Road, New Castle, DE 19720 or Minquadale Volunteer Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 647, New Castle, DE 19720.
