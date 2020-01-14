|
Grace E. Milewski
Avondale, PA - Grace E. Milewski, age 87, of Avondale, PA, daughter of the late Raymond and Clara Hopkins, passed away at home surrounded by loving family Thursday, January 9, 2020. Grace was the owner of Natural Way Health Foods from 1982 until her retirement in 2009. She enjoyed spending time and making memories with her cherished family and friends.
Grace is survived by her sons, Frank E. Milewski, Jr. and Larry E. Boots, Jr. (Gloria); and grandchildren: Kurt, Lauren, and Michelle. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Milewski Sr. in 2006; and 3 siblings.
A visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 11 AM- 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Grace's life at 12 Noon. Burial will be held privately at a later date. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020