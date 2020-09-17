Grace Freebery
Wilmington - Grace Freebery was a truly remarkable woman who thoroughly enjoyed every minute of her wonderful life (her words!) of 98 years. Grace was the beloved matriarch of a vibrant Freebery clan of children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and all adored her.
Grace was born the youngest of 4 children to Mason and Grace Gooding in 1922. Her mother gave birth to Grace in their family home, just where her 3 older brothers were born. This was a time when hospital births were very rare. Her brothers, Bayard, Frank, and Harvey Gooding often found their little sister tagging after them as they played on the banks of the Brandywine River near Hagley Museum.
Grace was an active, inquisitive child who grew into a beautiful, athletic young woman. She attended A.I DuPont lower school, and William Penn High School, where she was captain of her hockey team. Grace met the love of her life at a Halloween party in Old New Castle when she was 16 years old. Despite an offer for a scholarship to college, Grace agreed to marry Huck Freebery (James. J. Freebery Jr.) as soon as she graduated. Theirs was a love affair that withstood the test of time and they remained happily married for the rest of their lives. Grace worked in Philadelphia, PA, for Bell Telephone during a time when married women were not permitted to be employed there, and she relished her secret, married status until the start of her family.
Grace and Huck became the very proud parents of seven children: James Freebery III, Joseph Freebery, Sherry Freebery, Jan Freebery Eckstein, Michael Freebery, Patricia Freebery and Ronald Freebery. The family lived in Westminster, Delaware. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren grew up spending summers with Grace and Huck in Dewey Beach, DE, and winter vacations in Tierre Verde, Florida. No matter how many kids were always there, Grace could be found humming away in her kitchen. After the death of her husband, Grace returned from Florida to live in Castleshire, Delaware, to be close to her family. Family was the Paramount Factor to Grace and Huck Freebery.
For the next 20 years, Grace enjoyed remaining very active. She loved the theater, travelling, reading, attending church, as well as walking daily at Delcastle Park, swimming laps at HAC, nurturing her gardening each season, and driving to do all her errands. Grace remained as independent at age 98 as she was at age 18.
Grace Freebery died in her home, just where she wanted to be, on June 9, 2020, surrounded by her children. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only a small group of immediate family were lawfully permitted to gather for an outdoor farewell at All Saints Cemetery, where Grace was laid to rest with her beloved husband.
The family had hoped that with time, a gathering to celebrate their mother's life would be allowed, but pandemic restrictions remain in effect. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are encouraged to hoist a jolly toast in memory of the truly remarkable woman, Grace Freebery.
