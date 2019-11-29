|
|
Grace Louise Janusz
Wilmington - Grace L Janusz, 94, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Grace was the wife of the late Walter Janusz, whom she was married to for 60 years until his death in 2013. Grace was born on May 29, 1925, to the late Mary & Howard Stafford.
Grace had a wonderful life. First and foremost, she had love for her family. During her early years of marriage, there would be holiday family dinners, where the dining room table would stretch from dining room into the living room. Also, there would be many parties she would host in her home. Grace and her husband loved the beach and water. They purchased a place on the Indian River, DE., where they traveled every weekend from Easter until Thanksgiving. She loved to boat, fish, and even water ski. Grace worked hard for what she got in life. Her last job, other than being a house wife, was at General Motors as the Night Manager of the cafeteria. Her love of cooking was tremendous. There was nothing she couldn't cook, but the best was her crab cakes & fish cakes. Later in life, Grace and her husband Walter enjoyed traveling the east coast by car, traveling from Delaware to the Florida Keys, where they spent winter months.
In her early years she crossed the country, driving a car by herself with two young children; she drove from Wilmington, DE. to San Diego, CA. During WWII, she worked on the railroad, since most men left for the war effort. Her affection for animals started early in life, owning a horse in her teens, owning 7 dogs, and 3 parrots during her life. Grace was always rescuing injured birds & rabbits from her backyard and releasing them after healing. Grace also had artistic ability; she loved painting. Her largest achievement was painting a Killer Whale on the bottom of her swimming pool. This artistic trait continued during her years in the assisted living facility.
Grace was proceeded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter J Janusz, granddaughter Carla DiBiaso, and sisters Catherine Thompson & Barbara Malinowski, and brother Donald Stafford.
Grace is survived by her children Ronald Janusz (Theresa), Pam DiBiaso (Mike), & Richard Melton (Ruth); grandchildren: Joe, Stephanie, Jessica, Danielle, Nicole, Mary, Richard. 16 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and her brother in-law, Louis Janusz (Karen). The family would like to thank The Lorelton Assisted Living Facility staff of Wilmington, DE., and Bayada, who took excellent care of Grace over the last several years.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday December 4, from 10-11am followed by a service at 11am at McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. Entombment will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Delaware would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019