Services
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 654-6158
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Ludwig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace (Grant) Ludwig


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace (Grant) Ludwig Obituary
Grace (Grant) Ludwig

Newark, DE - On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Grace Grant Ludwig, loving great grandmother, grandmother, and mother of two children, passed away at age 96.

Grace lived an incomparable life, dedicated to her family, friends, and hobbies. She was born in a quaint farmhouse on May 13, 1923 in Little Egypt, Maryland. After graduating from Newark High School in 1941, Grace married her husband Melvin and started a family with two sons, Melvin Robert and Gary. Grace was not one to stay still and kept an active lifestyle. She started and managed her own Bridal Shop in Newark. She was an active and long-time member of Newark Evangelical Presbyterian Church. And after raising a family, she started painting. Using everyday objects and panoramas, Grace created numerous works of art in the realism style and was a member of the Octoraro Art Association for 20 years. She was known for her stoic demeanor, hard-working manner, and kindhearted spirit.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband Melvin and son Gary. She is survived by her son Melvin Robert, his wife Gail, and their four children, Robert, Matthew, Jennifer, and Heidi. She is also survived by her daughter-in-Law Ellen and her children, Corine and Gregory. Grace was also blessed with three nieces, one nephew, and thirteen great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 10-11am followed by the funeral service at 11am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 Dupont Highway New Castle. Burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407 Newark, DE 19713. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.ocm
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now