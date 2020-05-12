Grace M. CochranNewark - Grace May Cochran, age 94, of Newark, Delaware, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 1, 2020. Grace was born October 8, 1925 in Trenton, New Jersey to the late Archibald and Ethel (Kennedy) Northwood. She married the love of her life, Cecil Francis Cochran, in 1946 in Delaware.Grace was a loving mother and grandmother. She was kind and never had an ill word to say about anyone. She loved to travel, was a wonderful seamstress, and always entertained with her stories of going dancing and roller skating when she was a young woman. Grace had a wonderful sense of humor and always said that you are only as old as you feel. She was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman.Grace was predeceased by her husband, Cecil Cochran; sons, Richard and Robert Cochran; granddaughter, Renee Thompson; brothers, Albert and Arthur Northwood; and sister, Ethel Bouwman. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen; daughters-in-law, Janice and Candace; five grandchildren, two step grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two step great grandchildrenServices will be held privately.To offer condolences, please visit: