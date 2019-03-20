|
Grace R. Fye
formerly Walnutport, PA and Newark - Grace R. Fye, 92 formerly of Walnutport, PA and Newark, DE, died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehab Center, Mahoning Township, PA.
She was the daughter of the late William K. and Catherine (Jones) Edwards and wife of the late Russell H. P. Fye, Sr.
She is survived by sons, David G. Fye and wife Susan Fye of Milton, DE, and Chris B. Fye of Walnutport, PA and sister, Florence Remaley of Slatington, PA, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Russell H. P. Fye, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Slatington Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019