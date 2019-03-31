Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Maggitti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace S. Maggitti


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace S. Maggitti Obituary
Grace S. Maggitti

Wilmington - Grace Elizabeth (Betty) Schoell Maggitti, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 22, 2019.

A native of Wilmington, Betty was predeceased by her mother and father, Grace and August Schoell; brother, William H. Schoell, his beloved wife Audrey, their son Bill Schoell; and her husband of 49 years, Edward V. Maggitti, Sr.

She is survived by her greatest achievement, her three much-loved children Marcia M. Gallo (Ann Cammett), Edward Jr. (Susan Catanzarite), and Michael (Shelley); dear friends Rosemary and Libby Carter and family; Kailey Berman; and adored grandchildren Tara and family, Matthew, Melissa and Mark and Mena Cammett; nephews Bill and Joseph Schoell; and nieces Donna Smith, Eileen Hamons, and Cori Monarek. Betty would like to thank her best friend Mary Klein, also a true friend to all the Maggitti family, for helping in every way possible to make life more enjoyable.

Betty graduated from P. S. du Pont High School in June 1939, Beacom Business College in 1940, and was employed in secretarial positions in various departments of the E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Inc. from 1940 to 1974. She also worked for the University of Delaware's College of Urban Affairs from 1975 to 1980.

Throughout her life, she lived briefly in Germantown and Upper Darby, PA, and San Mateo, CA. In 1980, Betty and Ed, Sr. moved to Florida, living in North Miami and Coconut Creek. In 1998, she returned to Wilmington to her son Edward's home.

Betty will remember all the good times and miss all of her loved ones always. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. There will be a celebration of Betty's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Delaware Humane Association is suggested. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME

(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now