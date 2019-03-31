|
|
Grace S. Maggitti
Wilmington - Grace Elizabeth (Betty) Schoell Maggitti, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 22, 2019.
A native of Wilmington, Betty was predeceased by her mother and father, Grace and August Schoell; brother, William H. Schoell, his beloved wife Audrey, their son Bill Schoell; and her husband of 49 years, Edward V. Maggitti, Sr.
She is survived by her greatest achievement, her three much-loved children Marcia M. Gallo (Ann Cammett), Edward Jr. (Susan Catanzarite), and Michael (Shelley); dear friends Rosemary and Libby Carter and family; Kailey Berman; and adored grandchildren Tara and family, Matthew, Melissa and Mark and Mena Cammett; nephews Bill and Joseph Schoell; and nieces Donna Smith, Eileen Hamons, and Cori Monarek. Betty would like to thank her best friend Mary Klein, also a true friend to all the Maggitti family, for helping in every way possible to make life more enjoyable.
Betty graduated from P. S. du Pont High School in June 1939, Beacom Business College in 1940, and was employed in secretarial positions in various departments of the E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Inc. from 1940 to 1974. She also worked for the University of Delaware's College of Urban Affairs from 1975 to 1980.
Throughout her life, she lived briefly in Germantown and Upper Darby, PA, and San Mateo, CA. In 1980, Betty and Ed, Sr. moved to Florida, living in North Miami and Coconut Creek. In 1998, she returned to Wilmington to her son Edward's home.
Betty will remember all the good times and miss all of her loved ones always. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. There will be a celebration of Betty's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Delaware Humane Association is suggested. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
(302) 731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019