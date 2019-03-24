Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - New Castle
531 Delaware St
New Castle, DE 19720
302-328-2312
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Castle - Gracelio "Sam" "Sonny" Cruz, age 74, of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully at his home on March 19, 2019. Sam, or Sonny as some knew him, was born in Coamo, Puerto Rico and had lived in Delaware for over 40 years.

Sam had worked for Parks & Recreation for the City of Wilmington for many years and enjoyed working with the city's youth. He also worked for many years for Brandywine Blvd. Bakery and then M&M Bakery before retiring. Sam enjoyed walking with his wife in Old New Castle, where they met and made a host of friends in the community.

Sam will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 48 years, Sarah and his daughters, Elizabeth (Kevin) Thomas, Kathleen (Ken) Morefield and Melissa (Andy) Baughman. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Tony and Ann Marie; his sisters, Angelita Escelera, Maria Torres and Nerida Cruz; and his brothers, Marcelino, Jorge, Daniel and Enrique.

A viewing will be held at Gebhart Funeral Home, 531 Delaware Street, New Castle, DE on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Funeral Service and Burial are private.

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
