Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Paul Russell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Graham Paul Russell Obituary
Graham Paul Russell

Formerly of Avondale, PA - Graham Paul Russell, 61 died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, Graham began his professional career with Dupont in the engineering division then went on to co-found Precision Inspection, Inc. where he remained for over 20 years. He retired in May, 2017 to enjoy his new life in Sarasota, Florida.

He was blessed with an "extended family" of life-long friends and a wicked sense of humor. Graham's zest for life also allowed him to enjoy cruising with family, golfing with friends, especially the annual golf trip with the guys, and the "You the Man League" fantasy football club. He is survived by Maria, his sister Barbara (Dwayne Jennings), Maria's family and his extended family of friends who will miss him dearly. Graham was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Louise.

Friends and family are welcome at Mealey Funeral Home, Limestone & Milltown Roads, Wilmington, DE for visitation Tues, 6/18 from 10-11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road at noon.

Donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, DE at www.habitatncc.org.
Published in The News Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now