Graham Paul Russell



Formerly of Avondale, PA - Graham Paul Russell, 61 died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, Graham began his professional career with Dupont in the engineering division then went on to co-found Precision Inspection, Inc. where he remained for over 20 years. He retired in May, 2017 to enjoy his new life in Sarasota, Florida.



He was blessed with an "extended family" of life-long friends and a wicked sense of humor. Graham's zest for life also allowed him to enjoy cruising with family, golfing with friends, especially the annual golf trip with the guys, and the "You the Man League" fantasy football club. He is survived by Maria, his sister Barbara (Dwayne Jennings), Maria's family and his extended family of friends who will miss him dearly. Graham was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Louise.



Friends and family are welcome at Mealey Funeral Home, Limestone & Milltown Roads, Wilmington, DE for visitation Tues, 6/18 from 10-11:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road at noon.



Donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County, DE at www.habitatncc.org. Published in The News Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019