Gregory A. Yagle
Wilmington - Gregory A. Yagle, age 67, of Wilmington, DE passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family, while visiting Wildwood Crest, NJ on July 11, 2020. Gregory was born to the late Peter and Christina DeJohn Yagle in Chester, PA. Raised in Ogden, PA, Greg has resided in North Wilmington for the past 45 years. He was a 1970 graduate from Chichester High School and received his Associates Degree from Goldey-Beacom College. Greg was a Sales Manager for Associated Wholesalers Corp. out of Robesonia, PA for 25 years retiring in 2015. He also worked part time at the University of Delaware during the football games. Greg enjoyed summers at Wildwood Crest, gambling, watching baseball and football, but more than anything spending time with his family. Greg will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor, and outgoing personality. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Yagle Drzcwecki. Greg is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 47 years, Sandra A. Yagle; his daughters, Kimberly S. (Brian) Shaw and Kristina L. (Jeremy) McLaughlin; his grandchildren, Annalise, Nathan, Kyle and Conner, as well as several loving cousins. He will also be sadly missed by his beloved furry cat, Brooke. A visitation will be held on July 17, 2020, Friday 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Road, Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow at Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to the Delaware Humane Society, (www.delawarehumane.org
). Online condolences may be made by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com
)