Services
White Clay Creek Presbyterian
15 Polly Drummond Hill Rd
Newark, DE 19711
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church
5 Polly Drummond Hill Road
Newark, DE
Gregory Lynn Fields


1964 - 2019
Gregory Lynn Fields Obituary
Gregory Lynn Fields

New Castle - Gregory Lynn Fields, 54, of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Gregg was born on October 15, 1964, in Altoona, Pennsylvania to Ronald Eugene Fields and Mary Ellen Fields.

A graduate of William Penn High School, class of 1981, Gregg enjoyed playing on the football team as an offensive and defensive lineman. In September of 1983, he married his high school sweetheart Edie Feeley. Gregg worked in the propane industry for many years, and in his spare time enjoyed watching the Oakland Raiders and spending time with family by the pool.

Gregory is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen, his children Jenna, Michael [Melanie] and Lauren [ Victor] his brothers Jeffrey and Thomas [ Lisa]. He also leaves behind many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Gregg was predeceased in death by his father Ronald. Services of remembrance will be held at White Clay Creek Presbyterian Church, 15 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 10 am until 11 am with a memorial service following at 11 am.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
