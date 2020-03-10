|
Gregory R. Bullock
Newark - Gregory R. Bullock was born on November 14, 1955 in Wilmington, DE to Rudolph Hotten Sr. and Jean M. Bullock.
He passed on March 5, 2020 in Newark, DE.
Gregg received his early education at Albert Elementary School, Bancroft Middle School and P.S. Dupont High School.
After school he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was self employed after leaving the army.
Gregg's hobbies were fishing, gardening, and he enjoyed landscaping.
Gregg is survived by two daughters; Brandy Parker and Jean Bullock. He has two grandsons , 2 granddaughters, 5 siblings and a host of other relatives. He is preceded in death by 2 older brothers and 2 older sisters.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020