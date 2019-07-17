|
Gregory Waters
Wilmington - Gregory Waters departed this life peacefully at home on Thurs., June 27, 2019. He was the son of Henry Waters and the late Doris Waters.
Greg leaves to cherish his memory his father, Henry Waters; siblings, Henry Waters (Marilyn), Chitana Waters and Michael Waters and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm., DE; viewing from 9-10:45am only.
Burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Repast will be at People Settlement, 408 E. 8th St., Wilm., DE. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019