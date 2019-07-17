Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
Wilmington - Gregory Waters departed this life peacefully at home on Thurs., June 27, 2019. He was the son of Henry Waters and the late Doris Waters.

Greg leaves to cherish his memory his father, Henry Waters; siblings, Henry Waters (Marilyn), Chitana Waters and Michael Waters and a host of family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 11am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm., DE; viewing from 9-10:45am only.

Burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Repast will be at People Settlement, 408 E. 8th St., Wilm., DE. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019
