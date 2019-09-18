|
Gus Z. Lotsis
Claymont - Gus Z. Lotsis, age 83, of Claymont, DE died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
Gus graduated from Eddystone High School, Eddystone, PA in 1953 and graduated from Penn State University with an associate's degree. He retired from the U. S. Postal Service in Pennsylvania as a supervisor after 37 years of service. He also worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce as a field representative. Gus was a parishioner of St. Helena Catholic Church, Wilmington, DE. He served in the United States Army, as a Army Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, in Fort Campbell, KY, where he was proud of his 21 jumps. Gus was a member of the American Legion, PA Post # 0844, Eddystone, PA.
Gus was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Lotsis. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Pochmara) Lotsis; his son, Anthony Boccella (Kathy); his sister, Cynthia Dolente (Jerry); his sister in law, Judy Lotsis; his nephews, Drew Lotsis (Lora), Kevin Lotsis (Kelly), and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Helena Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:30am. A Viewing will be held at the church on Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
