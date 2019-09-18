Services
Gebhart Funeral Homes - Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Helena Catholic Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Helena Catholic Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gus Lotsis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gus Z. Lotsis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gus Z. Lotsis Obituary
Gus Z. Lotsis

Claymont - Gus Z. Lotsis, age 83, of Claymont, DE died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

Gus graduated from Eddystone High School, Eddystone, PA in 1953 and graduated from Penn State University with an associate's degree. He retired from the U. S. Postal Service in Pennsylvania as a supervisor after 37 years of service. He also worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce as a field representative. Gus was a parishioner of St. Helena Catholic Church, Wilmington, DE. He served in the United States Army, as a Army Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles, in Fort Campbell, KY, where he was proud of his 21 jumps. Gus was a member of the American Legion, PA Post # 0844, Eddystone, PA.

Gus was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Lotsis. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Pochmara) Lotsis; his son, Anthony Boccella (Kathy); his sister, Cynthia Dolente (Jerry); his sister in law, Judy Lotsis; his nephews, Drew Lotsis (Lora), Kevin Lotsis (Kelly), and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Helena Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:30am. A Viewing will be held at the church on Friday morning from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer condolences, visit:

gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302-798-7726
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now