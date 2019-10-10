|
Guy O. Molock Sr.
Atlanta - Guy Molock, Sr., passed away on Sun., Sep. 29, 2019, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. He was a highly regarded Educator and Community Activist for over 40 years. He was Exe. Dir. of F.A.M.E., Inc. for 20 years. He leaves his wife, Inez; 3 children, Guy Molock, Jr. (Sherry), Lorraine Henry (Michael), and Karl Molock (Julie); 7 grands, 6 great-grands; siblings, Norris Molock (Senora) and Thorris Brown, and other family and friends.
His Celebration of Life Service will be at 6:30 PM on Mon., Oct. 14, 2019, at Ezion-Mount Carmel UM Church, 800 N. Walnut St., Wilm., DE 19801; viewing from 4-5:45 PM. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity service at 5:45 PM. Burial at 11 AM on Tue., Oct. 15th in DE Vet. www.congo funeralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019