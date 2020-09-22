1/1
Gwendolyn Thompson
1930 - 2020
Gwendolyn Thompson

Newark - Gwendolyn "Gwen" N. Thompson, 90, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Somerford House, her home for the last three years. She was born in Tarentum, PA on May 28, 1930 to Harold A. and Florence (Branthoover) Jones.

Gwen was a hands-on Mom to five children, working as a substitute teacher when they were young and "going to work" later as an Office Supervisor for JC Penney for 30 years.

After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering in the Cardiac Center at Christiana Hospital for several years.

She is survived by sons, Dennis, Rick (Nancy) and Gary (Kathy) Creese; and daughters, Lynn Russell (Carl) and Rebecca Beirne (Bill). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and it is for them and in remembrance of her that she hopes you will vote Democrat. She was predeceased by her loving husband Raymond with whom she will be buried.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 7:00pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 525 Polly Drummond Hill Road, Newark, DE 19711. Interment will be held privately with her family.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
