Services
St Joseph Catholic Church
371 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
371 East Main Street
Middletown, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Kaufman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn W. Kaufman


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn W. Kaufman Obituary
Gwendolyn W. Kaufman

Middletown - Gwendolyn W. Kaufman, age 99, of Middletown, DE and formerly of Fairfax, VA passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Born in Albany, NY on November 7, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Irene (Mathusa) Walley. Gwendolyn dedicated her life to family as a talented and loving homemaker.

A devoted Catholic, she was a member of St. Leo the Great Parish in Fairfax, VA and St. Joseph Parish in Middletown. Gwendolyn enjoyed volunteering and took pride in her work with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Auxiliary and Friends of Animals, both in Fairfax.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Francis Kaufman. Gwendolyn is survived by her children, Stephen J. Kaufman (Mary Ellen) of Morriston, FL and Susan K. Tokash (John E.) of Middletown, DE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 371 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gwendolyn's memory to Defenders of Wildlife, 1130 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.