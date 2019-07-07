|
Gwendolyn W. Kaufman
Middletown - Gwendolyn W. Kaufman, age 99, of Middletown, DE and formerly of Fairfax, VA passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Born in Albany, NY on November 7, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Alfred R. and Irene (Mathusa) Walley. Gwendolyn dedicated her life to family as a talented and loving homemaker.
A devoted Catholic, she was a member of St. Leo the Great Parish in Fairfax, VA and St. Joseph Parish in Middletown. Gwendolyn enjoyed volunteering and took pride in her work with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital Auxiliary and Friends of Animals, both in Fairfax.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Francis Kaufman. Gwendolyn is survived by her children, Stephen J. Kaufman (Mary Ellen) of Morriston, FL and Susan K. Tokash (John E.) of Middletown, DE.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 371 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gwendolyn's memory to Defenders of Wildlife, 1130 17th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036.
