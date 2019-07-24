|
H. Grace Barker
Elkton, MD - H. Grace Barker, age 90, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Union Bridge, MD, on November 29, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Orlando and Hazel Young Angelucci.
Mrs. Barker retired from Terumo Medical, Elkton, as a quality control technician after 20 years of service. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Elkton, for more than 60 years, where she was a member of the Ladies Sodality. An avid reader, Mrs. Barker loved entertaining and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her children, Daniel P. Barker (Carol), Grassy Creek, VA, Dennis E. Barker, New York, NY, and Lisa B. Myers (Bernie), Middletown, DE; grandchildren, Ben Barker, Geoff Barker, Jackson Barker, Savannah Barker-Fornal and Jake Myers; and siblings, Mary Snyder, Frederick, MD, and George Angelucci, Havre de Grace, MD.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barker was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Paul L. Barker; and 1 sister and 4 brothers.
Prayer Service will be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.
Published in The News Journal on July 24, 2019